Water heaters recalled due to fire hazard

(WCMH) - Several brands of water heaters are being recalled because of a fire hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Residential 30, 40 and 50 gallon natural or propane gas-fired Ultra-Low NOx water heaters are being recalled.

In the release, the water heater’s gas burner screen develops tears. The water heater’s burner can then create excess radiant heat, posing a fire hazard if the water heater is installed directly on a wood or other combustible floor.

The brands included in the recall are Whirlpool, U.S. Craftmaster, American Water Heater, State, Reliance, A. O. Smith, Kenmore or Lochinvar brand Ultra-Low NOX Water.

Go to waterheaterrecall.com to check your serial number and see if your water heater is on the list. If so, consumers with Whirlpool, U.S. Craftmaster or American Water Heater brand water heaters can call 866-854-2793.

Consumers with Reliance, State, A. O. Smith, and Kenmore brand water heaters can call 866-880-4661.