Walmart making over employee uniforms
(CNN) - Walmart is saying farwell to its iconic blue vest.
The retail giant is retiring the classic clothing for employees, for a more modern steel grey vest.
It is made of recycled bottles, with neon green trim.
The move is all a part of Walmart's efforts to allow workers to embrace their personal style.
Walmart has not redesigned its uniforms since 2014.
