Walmart making over employee uniforms

(CNN) - Walmart is saying farwell to its iconic blue vest.

The retail giant is retiring the classic clothing for employees, for a more modern steel grey vest.

It is made of recycled bottles, with neon green trim.

The move is all a part of Walmart's efforts to allow workers to embrace their personal style.

Walmart has not redesigned its uniforms since 2014.