Business & Consumer

Walmart making over employee uniforms

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 03:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 03:45 PM EDT

(CNN) - Walmart is saying farwell to its iconic blue vest.

The retail giant is retiring the classic clothing for employees, for a more modern steel grey vest.

It is made of recycled bottles, with neon green trim.

The move is all a part of Walmart's efforts to allow workers to embrace their personal style.

Walmart has not redesigned its uniforms since 2014.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center