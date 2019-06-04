Business & Consumer

Walmart giving away 1.2 million donuts for National Donut Day

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 10:22 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 10:29 AM EDT

TAMPA (WFLA) - What's better than donuts? Free donuts, of course!

This Friday, June 7, is National Donut Day, and Walmart is giving away 1.2 million donuts to celebrate with its customers. 

Customers will just need to go to the bakery section of any Walmart Supercenter or participating Neighborhood Market to get a free glazed donut.

Limit of one donut per person, while supplies last.

And with 4,000 Walmart stores getting in on the giveaway, you can bet it will be the sweetest Friday ever!

