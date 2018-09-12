Verizon to provide free calling, texting, data as Hurricane Florence threatens U.S.

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Verizon Barges Into Online Video, Buying AOL for $4.4B (Image 1)

(WNCT) - Ahead of Hurricane Florence, Verizon is going to provide free calling, texting, and data to postpaid and prepaid customers who reside in the areas most impacted by the storm.

'"People rely on our network every day to stay connected to loved ones and that need increases when a disaster strikes," said Russ Preite, president, Southeast Market for Verizon Wireless. "As residents prepare for Hurricane Florence, waiting out long lines at grocery stores and supply stores, or even evacuating, the last thing they want to worry about is billing overages. This is just one way we can help residents as this potentially dangerous storm challenges the Southeast coast.”

