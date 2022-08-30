ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Chick-fil-A is addressing the discovery of an undeclared allergen in select items on their menu.

According to the restaurant chain, a supplier notified them that “they had unintentionally added an undeclared dairy allergen in the recipe” for the Grilled Chicken Filets and the Grilled Nuggets.

“We took immediate steps to notify guests of this temporary issue. We are actively working with the supplier so this doesn’t happen again and to ensure the allergen is removed,” the company stated on their website.

Chick-fil-A apologized for the situation and said that they “take seriously the trust” their customers place in them “to make sure their food is how they expect it.” They expect the problem to be remedied soon.

The company, based in College Park, Ga., has more than 2,800 restaurants in 47 states.