Two North Augustan’s turn vintage truck into thriving business

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A new pop-up business rolling through the CSRA has people talking.

“This is ‘Tap Truck2State‘ there’s actually a bigger father company called ‘Tap Truck USA’. They’re out of San Diego, but we’re the 60th car in the fleet. This is a 1930’s Chevy delivery truck Sedan. We fully restored it from nut to bolt, all the way up to bumper to bumper. We bought it from a classic car dealership in Indiana and then went ahead and poked four holes in the side of it,” said Co-Owner, Mike Heaton.

“Tap Truck 2 State” can serve pretty much anything from beer and wine to hot cocoa and soda.

Owners Mike Heaton and Brad Pond initially wanted to open a brick and mortar business, but after doing some research realized what their next business venture needed to be.

“I stumbled across the pop up truck, kinda beer aspect, and we started running it into the ground, ran it through a couple of different business models, and it made sense and so here we are with a 1930 Chevy Sedan Delivery, one of five that still exist and went ahead and poked four holes in it and made good use of it,” said Pond.

While this is a new business, it’s already a big hit.

“We started in October, opened for business, and I think we’ve done about 15 gigs since. We have lots of more gigs on the books, many weddings that we’re doing, booked out all the way until next year, next summer 2022,” said Heaton.

And there’s still big plans for the future.

“It’s definitely not going to be our last car. We’re already looking at other cars to add to the fleet. We hope to have three or four by next year. The next truck is going to be a 1960’s panel style, so it will be able to fit more taps and be a little bit more functional when it comes to that.”