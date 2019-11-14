TSA expects a record number of fliers this Thanksgiving holiday

by: CNN

(CNN) – Thanksgiving air travel is expected to reach a new all-time high this year.

Officials say close to 27-million flyers are expected to pass through TSA checkpoints at the nation’s airports.

That’s from the Friday before Thanksgiving through Monday, December 2nd.

The number would be a 4% increase from last year – and a new record.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the busiest day U.S. airlines have ever seen.

More than 3-million passengers are expected to take to the skies that day, December 1st.

