Trump: US-Mexico tariff deal reached aimed at stemming ‘tide of migration’

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One after arriving, Friday, June 7, 2019, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump on Friday tweeted that a “signed agreement” has been reached between U.S. and Mexico on tariffs – an accord aimed at stemming the “tide of migration.”

“I am pleased to inform you that The United States of America has reached a signed agreement with Mexico,” he tweeted. “The Tariffs scheduled to be implemented by the U.S. on Monday, against Mexico, are hereby indefinitely suspended. Mexico, in turn, has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border. This is being done to greatly reduce, or eliminate, Illegal Immigration coming from Mexico and into the United States. Details of the agreement will be released shortly by the State Department. Thank you!”

Trump announced earlier this month that beginning on June 10, a 5% tariff would be imposed on all goods coming into the U.S. from Mexico “until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP.”

However, he faced difficulties in moving forward with tariffs against Mexico. His own party offered a major roadblock.

“There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure,” Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, said at a press conference following a lunch on Tuesday, where White House officials tried to make their case for tariffs to skeptical Republicans.

McConnell would not say how far he was willing to go to block the president.

Top advisers, including Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also pushed back on the president’s proposal to impose a 5% tariff on goods from Mexico, multiple White House sources told ABC News.