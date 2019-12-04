Trader Joe’s recalls packaged sushi and packaged salads

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s announced some of its sushi products may have been contaminated with listeria.

The items in question all come in plastic trays with clear lids.

Among the ready-to-eat items affected by this recall: california rolls, shrimp spring rolls, and smoked salmon poke bowl

This problem was discovered during an inspection at a Massachusetts facility.

Llisteria is a bacteria that causes high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No related illnesses have been reported but company officials say anyone who purchased these items should return them.

Among the states affected by this recall: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

