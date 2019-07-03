Toyota expanding its 2018 recall

FILE – In this Aug. 2, 2013 file photo, the emblem of a Toyota car shines at Toyota Motor Corp.’s showroom Toyota Mega Web in Tokyo. Toyota remained the top-selling automaker for a second year in a row, beating U.S. rival General Motors by some 270,000 vehicles in 2013, and set an ambitious target to […]

(CNN) – Toyota is expanding its Prius recall from 2018. .

The automaker pulled almost 800,000 Priuses because of an electronic power system defect.

The LA Times reports an executive testified Monday, that even after the recall, the hybrid inverters failed for about 20,000 car owners.

Toyota tried to fix the problem by modifying its software, but that did not stop the system failures.

Now a Southern California Toyota dealer is suing the automaker.

He claims the company retaliated after he pointed out the car problem.