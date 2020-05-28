SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As states begin to loosen business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are starting to reopen and resume in-store shopping.
TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods announced this week that it expects most of its stores to be reopened by the end of June.
According to the company’s most recent fiscal report, more than 1,600 stores have already reopened around the world.
Officials said they are taking precautions with store reopenings, enacting guidelines such as mandatory face masks, health screenings, and temperature checks.
Protective shields have also been installed at cash registers and most fitting rooms are temporarily closed, officials said.
MORE TOP STORIES:
- TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June
- CSRA COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund surpasses $1 Million in total grants distributed to date
- Portuguese Man o’ War spotted on beaches from Surfside Beach to North Myrtle Beach
- 3 positive anti-body tests so far in AU Health’s Columbia County tests
- Respiratory therapists on the front line of the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Searching for the next generation of essential respiratory therapists
- ‘Big Mo’ Drive-in Theater to offer a series of concerts beginning in late June
- Allendale-Fairefax graduation postponed due to weather threat