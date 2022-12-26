(NEXSTAR) – Amid inflation, and no changes on the federal level, multiple states will be raising their minimum wages in 2023.

The federal minimum wage in the U.S. is $7.25, a rate that hasn’t changed since 2009. As of fall 2022, 15 states have minimum wage rates that match the federal minimum wage, down from 16 last year.

In the new year, 27 states will see an increase in their minimum wage. Most will take effect on January 1, but others will have to wait until further into 2023.

California will have the highest minimum wage rate at $15.50, up from the $15 it set in 2022. Only Washington, D.C. has a higher minimum wage of $16.10. D.C.’s wage will rise again in July, 2023 in proportion to the increase in the Consumer Price Index, according to its Department of Employment Services.

Oregon and Nevada won’t see their minimum wages increase until July, 2023. Then, Oregon’s rate will rise from the current $13.50 to a yet-to-be-determined number based on the Consumer Price Index, a figure released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In Nevada, the minimum wage will increase to $10.25 for employers providing qualifying health benefits and $11.25 for those that don’t.

Two states, Connecticut and Massachusetts, will satisfy their scheduled incremental increases to bring their minimum wages to $15. Six other states move one step closer to reaching that milestone in 2023:

New Jersey by 2024

Delaware, Illinois, Maryland (for large employers), and Rhode Island by 2025

Florida and Maryland (for small employers) by 2026

Florida’s incremental minimum wage increase will take effect at the end of September.

Below is an interactive map that shows where minimum wages will – and won’t – be changing in 2023:

Despite more than half of the U.S. preparing for a minimum wage hike in the new year, the minimum wage in 20 states remains the same as the federal rate of $7.25 an hour.

In the five states that haven't adopted a minimum wage - Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, and Tennessee - the federal minimum wage is used.

The interactive map below shows what each state's minimum wage will be after their increases in 2023:

These states are raising their minimum wages by at least $1 in 2023:

Arizona ($12.80 to $13.85)

Colorado ($12.56 to $13.65)

Connecticut ($14 to $15)

Delaware ($10.50 to $11.75)

Florida ($10 to $12)

Illinois ($12 to $13)

Maine ($12.75 to $13.80)

Nebraska ($9 to $10.50)

New Jersey ($13 to $14)

New York ($13.20 to $14.20)

Virginia ($11 to $12)

Other states raising their minimum wages include Alaska, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, and Washington.