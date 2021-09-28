The Stone of September

Happy Birthday to all the September babies! It’s time to celebrate with one of our favorite birthstones. The sapphire gemstone is considered one of the “big four” gemstones along with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies. The sapphire is said to represent trust, loyalty, and faithfulness. This could be why this gemstone is often seen in engagement rings like the one that Kate Middleton wears.

History and Meaning

For centuries, sapphires have been worn by royalty and clergy members. Clergy would wear sapphires because it was meant to represent their connection to heaven. The sapphire gemstone is said to protect those who are close to you from harm and is believed to have healing powers. It is also believed to protect from sickness and evil and said to bring serenity, stimulate concentration, and bring about peace of mind.

Four Fun Sapphire Facts

The sapphire is one of the hardest gemstones, second only to a diamond. On the Mohs Hardness scale, sapphire stones rate 9 out of 10. Because of its durability, the sapphire gemstones wear well in any style of jewelry and is a fan favorite for engagement rings. The most common color is the iconic blue sapphire gemstones, but sapphires also come in a variety of different colors including pink, green, yellow, orange, and white. The name of the September birthstone, Sapphire, comes from the Greek word sappherios. Because the sapphire is known as a stone of wisdom, each color of the sapphire gemstone refers to its own particular wisdom. The blue sapphire is considered a seeker of spiritual truth and is said to clear the throat chakra.

Whether you are a September baby or just a fan of the sapphire gemstone, here at Windsor Fine Jewelers we have both stunning genuine sapphires as well as beautiful lab-grown sapphire gemstones in store. Come and see us today and find the specific sapphire piece that would be the perfect accessory for your lifestyle.