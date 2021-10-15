The Stone of October

October is the month of Halloween, bonfires, and the start of the holiday season. It is also the season for all of those born in October! It’s time to celebrate with one of the most colorful gemstones. William Shakespeare called the opal the ‘queen of gems’ and they are considered by many to be some of the most beautiful stones every discovered. Opals are loved for their kaleidoscope of colors and are regarded as one of the most sought-after gemstones.

History and Meaning

This vibrant gemstone has forged a path through history. Known also as an inspiration for painters, opals are prized for their ever-changing color display. The Romans basked in the beauty of the opal and would use the gemstone as a way to showcase their station and wealth. In reference to where opals come from, it has been said that opals fell from heaven in flashes of lightning, which is not a far stretch from how opals are formed. The iridescent opal is formed from rain and once the water evaporates, the silica that remains dries out and hardens into an opal.

Five Fun Opal Facts

The opal, along with being the October birthstone, is also the gemstone given on the 14th wedding anniversary In the Middle Ages, blonde-haired women wore opals as a method to protect their hair from losing its color and shine. The name of the October birthstone, opal, comes from the Latin term ‘opalus’, which means precious stone. The rarest opal is the Black Opal, but this colorful gemstone come in a wide variety of colors including white, orange, yellow, red, blue, green, purple, grey, brown, and black. Opals have been found on Mars and it is one of only a few gemstones that have ever been discovered in outer space (the other being Peridot).

Whether you are an October baby, shopping for a 14th anniversary present, or just a fan of the opal gemstone, here at Windsor Fine Jewelers we have both eye-catching genuine opals as well as alluring lab-grown opal gemstones in store. Come and see us today and find the color opal that best highlights your unique personality.