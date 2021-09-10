An engagement ring has to be the perfect recipe for the perfect person. Each ring is a jewelry store’s blend of their own special herbs and spices. You won’t have to click far on the internet to find people explaining that an engagement ring is unlike any other purchase you are going to make but there is so much jewelry jargon that it can be hard to follow. It is best to be as informed as possible, so we are going to break down the ingredients of an engagement ring and what all the jargon actually means.

Even if you don’t work in jewelry chances are you have heard of the four Cs. When looking at diamonds it is important to look for what determines the quality and value of the diamond. A diamond is graded by specific characteristics and then categorized to establish its value. The four Cs include cut, clarity, carat, and color.

The cut of the diamond refers to the stone’s facets and shape. This is what people usually look at first because this is the C that makes it sparkle. The more precise the cut, the more the ring will dazzle. The shape is usually a preference and the most popular is the round diamond, but we have seen some growing popularity in the emerald and pear-shaped cuts.

The clarity of the diamond measures the purity of the stone. Jewelers and gemologists use a scale that reads as follows; FL (flawless), VVS (very, very slightly included), SI (slightly included), I (included).

Carat is a measuring tool that measures a diamond’s mass. If you like numbers, a metric carat is 200 milligrams. The carat weight often determines the price because larger diamonds are rarer. The average carat weight for an engagement ring tends to be around one carat.

The final C stands for color. To the untrained eye you may think all diamonds are colored the same, but this is not true. Diamonds come in many colors and are then categorized. Though the color changes can be subtle, the variations make a major difference in the diamond’s quality and price. Because of color, the diamond can either strengthen its value or diminish it. The most important thing to remember about a diamond’s color is that the evaluation of white diamonds is based on its absence of color. The Gemological Institute of American’s color grading scale categorizes diamonds on a scale of D to Z. All diamonds on this scale are considered white but the range comes from varying degrees of yellows and browns. The only time color will add value is when the diamond surpasses the D to Z scale and becomes a Fancy Colored Diamond.

Once you understand the four Cs, then we can move on to the actual ingredients of the ring itself. Below you will read about the center stone, prongs, side stones, gallery, and shank.

Center Stone

This is the diamond that you pick from a vast selection of shapes and sizes.

Shank

This ingredient is also referred to as the band. This is where we will make sure the ring has a perfect fit on the finger.

Side Stones

Usually smaller than the center stone, these side stones are located on either side of the center stone. These can be gemstones or diamonds depending on the ring.

Prongs

The unsung heroes of engagement rings, the prongs are the small metal pieces that hold the stone in place. The more prongs you have, the more secure the stone will be.

Gallery

This is the part of the ring that fits on the top of the finger. This ingredient separates the stone from your finger. Rings with larger stones usually have a larger gallery.

With these ingredients in mind, you are ready to cook up the perfect engagement ring. Come into Windsor Fine Jewelers today and our friendly and helpful team will be there to make sure that you get your perfect blend of jewelry herbs and spices for a ring that is made to impresses.