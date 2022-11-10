AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A popular staple in the Downtown Augusta area is saying goodbye.

The Bee’s Knees located on 10th Street will be permanently closing its doors.

The announcement was made on the establishment’s facebook page on Thursday.

According to the facebook announcement, the Bee’s Knees will be permanently closed after the end of service on Sunday, November 20th.

This is the official message that was written on The Bee’s Knees Facebook page:

I want to say thank you to everyone who has walked through The Bee’s Knees doors. Even though it may have been difficult for you the first time (Do you push? Do you pull? – look up Norman door). Or maybe it still gets you everytime. All the patrons, employees, friends, and family who have supported these past 20 years has been surprising, uplifting, and most importantly self-actualizing. So thank you to all of you who believed in what we did here. I’ve learned so much from each and everyone of you. To have observed and been a part of countless interpersonal connections that started here has been the greatest accomplishment for me. But now it’s time to say goodbye. The Bee’s Knees will permanently close at the end of service Sunday, November 20th. We will have a few things happening that weekend and leading up to it to say goodbye. Please continue to fully support all local things you love. It’s the soul of any community and needs to be nurtured as much as possible. Love all, bee kind. The Bee’s Knees Facebook Page

The Bee’s Knees made changes to its structure and menu going from a restaurant to a bodega last year after being closed during the heat of the pandemic and re-opening.