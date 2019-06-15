Target checkout registers apparently down nationwide

I'm excited to announce that we are continuing our series on cyber. An opportunity for you to learn everything about what goes on, not just on your computer, but on the World Wide Web in general. What is happening out there? The threats, the people who are trying to protect us from those threats? Today especially, what's lurking on the dark web? Do you know what that is, even? We will find out shortly. Also the internet is forever. I know a lot of parents are nodding their heads in agreement right now, kids don't seem to get that, do they? And catching predators, what are our law enforcement officers doing to make sure that those who would seek to do wrong on the web get caught? And I can't think of a better person to be our guest than Steven Foster. He is a special agent in charge for the GBI's Georgia Cyber Crime Center.

Brad Means: And Steven, thank you so much for taking time out of your busy schedule to be with us. And thanks for what you do.