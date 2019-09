FILE – This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items $9.99 per order through a startup it purchased nearly two years ago. Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. This week, Target incorporated the Shipt feature on its website. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Augusta, GA. (WJBF) – Have some Halloween fun with your kids this year at your local Target.

Target stores across the U.S. are welcoming families to bring their kids trick-or-treating for free on October 26th from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To add to the trick-or-treating fun, each store will be showing a never before seen episode of PAW Patrol. There will also be a few giveaways!

To find out if your nearest Target store will be participating, CLICK HERE.