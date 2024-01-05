(KTLA) – Taco Bell fans can now recreate two of the chain’s most popular menu items at home.

The California-based fast food company and Kraft Heinz have teamed up on new home-cook versions of Taco Bell’s Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla after seeing social media users trying to create their own versions of the dishes.

A look at Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme and Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla cooking kits. (Business Wire)

Taco Bell described the Crunchwrap Supreme as “perhaps its most iconic menu item in history” and noted that copycat recipe videos garnered over 50 million views on TikTok.

The quesadilla was one of the company’s best-selling menu items in 2023, a news release said.

This is the first time Taco Bell is releasing cooking kits for both menu items.

The “craving kits” include “proprietary Taco Bell restaurant ingredients, seasonings and sauces” essential to make the dishes at home, a news release said. Each craving kit contains four servings of essential ingredients; all customers need to add is their desired protein and toppings.

The packages include specific cooking and assembly instructions to help chefs achieve the best homemade version of both recipes.

The kits are available exclusively at Walmart stores and online nationwide.