NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The new Stokes Hodges Kia had their grand opening Thursday night at their new dealership location on Hwy 1 in North Augusta.

Stokes Hodges Kia owner Greg Hodges was on hand to cut the ribbon on the new facility, along with the Mayors from North Augusta and Augusta, and Percy Vaughn, Kia VP for the Southeast Region.

“Stokes Hodges Auto Group was founded in 1986 by Ed Stokes and my father, Greg Hodges, Sr. This year marks the 20th anniversary of my dad’s death, I think he would be very proud of this facility, we are very proud of this facility. This is a 46,000 Square feet facility…the first Kia Gallery 2.0 dealership in the country. We were one of the first Kia dealerships in the state of Georgia. We were selling Kia’s when you could buy a new Kia for less than $6,000! Now, we are so excited to have Kia as a partner, and to see where Kia is going, and we’re excited to see where Kia is going.”, said Greg Hodges, Jr.

The new Stokes Hodges Kia has 20+ service bays, and over 400 cars on their lot as they open the dealership.

Kia Gallery 2.0 is a new concept for Kia. It includes the new Kia logo, new color scheme for the dealerships (lots of Black and shiny fixtures, every feature is new. The prior version, Kia 1.0 included a lot of red, which you don’t see in Kia Gallery 2.0.

The Stokes Hodges Dealers Group operates three dealerships along Highway 1 in South Carolina, Stokes Hodges Ford, Honda Cars of Aiken, and now Stokes Hodges Kia. They relocated the Kia dealership from Gordon Highway in Augusta.