Sprint and T-Mobile merger will affect Virgin Mobile customers

(ABC News) – Sprint is getting ready for its planned T-mobile merger by shutting down its Virgin Mobile prepaid service.
All customers will be transferred to Boost Mobile starting February 2nd- but not all will get to keep their phone numbers.
by: ABC NewsPosted: / Updated:
(ABC News) – Sprint is getting ready for its planned T-mobile merger by shutting down its Virgin Mobile prepaid service.
All customers will be transferred to Boost Mobile starting February 2nd- but not all will get to keep their phone numbers.