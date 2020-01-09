Sprint and T-Mobile merger will affect Virgin Mobile customers

Live Now
(ABC News) – Sprint is getting ready for its planned T-mobile merger by shutting down its Virgin Mobile prepaid service.

All customers will be transferred to Boost Mobile starting February 2nd- but not all will get to keep their phone numbers.

