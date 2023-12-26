MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – It looks like a Christmas Miracle has come for Ruth’s Family Restaurant.

The restaurant has been serving customers for almost 60 years, but the public was shocked to hear the original news.

“Well it was very disappointing, because this is just a staple here in Augusta, good country food,” said Marilee Odum.

On Nov. 11, the restaurant told the public in a Facebook post that they would be closing its doors at the end of the year.

Dee Garland has been the owner for the last 13 years, and she says they made this call because she’s ready for the next chapter. “There wasn’t going to be a new lease on the building–there wasn’t an offer for a new lease,” said Garland. “I’m ready to retire. I have some medical problems I need to take care of, I’ve got like three surgeries that I need to get done, but I work all the time so I don’t have time to do them.”

But after an agreement between owners, the restaurant was granted a new lease that will keep their doors open for at least the next five years.

“The owners approached us and said they would be willing to sign a new 5-year-lease,” said Garland. “We’ve had a lot of people come in and talk about the memories they’ve made here over the years, and they would hate to see it go. So we just had to assure all of them that they’d always have their memories.”

Long-time server Dianna Davis will take over as a new manager along with her husband, Vernon, who says the restaurant means everything to them. “This is a big part of the community,” said Davis. “You got people here that depend on this place for their livelihood, you got a lot of people in here that come to sit down. My wife comes in, and she tells me some stories about how some people’s spouses have passed away and they want to sit in a certain spot and stuff like that. So it means a lot to her, and also the people that come in here.”

Garland says the plan is to keep doing what they’ve been doing for nearly 6 decades. “It’s just gonna continue exactly like it is, you can hear the background noise with how busy Ruth’s stays,” said Garland. “It’s just a constant waitlist, and this is Tuesday. We haven’t even hit our weekend yet.”

Community members say they are ecstatic to see Ruth’s continue to keep their doors open.

“Yay! So glad,” said Odum. “A whole community will be glad it will be staying open, so thank you to the new owners.”

Grovetown City Administrator Elaine Matthews has been coming to Ruth’s with her husband for about the same amount of time they’ve been married: 50 years. “This is like a hometown institution,” said Matthews. “We are so glad to hear that they are continuing to operate. It would be very sad to come along this area and not see it open, so we are elated. We’re thankful for the people operating this business, and the opportunity they have going forward.”

Thanks to the owners, Ruth’s has been granted a new 5-year-lease.

Workers say at least until then, they plan on continuing to serve some of the best food in Columbia County.