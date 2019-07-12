Richland County passes the latest plastic bag ban in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina’s second largest county is moving forward on a ban on single-use plastic bags.

The Richland County Council gave initial approval to the ban July 9, although it faces two more votes. The draft ordinance also does not give a date the ban would take effect.

Instead of plastic bags, stores would either have to have customers use their own reusable bags or bags made from recycled paper.

The State Newspaper reported businesses breaking the law could be fined up to $500 per violation and lose their business licenses.

Nearly 20 other local governments, mostly along the coast, have passed similar bans. State lawmakers considered legislation preventing local bans, but it did not pass this session.