Rent a private suite at SRP Park through Work From Homeplate program

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)– The Augusta GreenJackets has a new program to provide those working from home with a change of scenery.

People can now rent a private suite at SRP Park though the Work From Homeplate program.

“A lot of us have been cooped up from home for way too long, so we just wanted to offer the families, and anyone that’s currently working from home, just a different view. A change of scenery,” said Yari Natal, director of group sales for the Augusta GreenJackets.

The suite is $100 to rent for a day, or $400 for the full work week. Office supplies are provided, and individuals can add lunch for an additional fee.

Natal says this program has already been a hit for families with kids in virtual school.

“If their children have been schooling from home for the past seven or eight months, this would be the perfect way for them to just get the kids out and provide them with that change where they can probably be a little more productive versus being at home,” Natal said.

Right now there is only one suite available to rent, but they’re open to expanding for groups and businesses.

“Maybe it’s not someone that’s just working from home, maybe it’s somebody that wants to do something a little bit different for their coworkers or their employees, to be able to provide them that one day out of the office, but still having to be productive,” Natal said. “We’re open to any ideas.”

The suite must be booked 48 hours in advance, and it accommodates up to four people.

Temperatures are taken at the door, and face masks are required when entering or exiting the suite.