Regal Cinemas is offering $1 kid movies all summer
TAMPA (WFLA) - If you're looking for something cheap, fun and cool to do with the kids this summer, it's hard to beat $1 movies in an air-conditioned theater.
Regal Theatres announced that it will be offering $1 movies on Tuesday and Wednesday all summer long during its 2019 Summer Movie Express series.
Families can enjoy a lineup of kid-friendly movies, including "Despicable Me," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Secret Life of Pets," "Shrek" and many more.
Click here for Regal's complete list of movies and to find a participating theater nearest to you.
