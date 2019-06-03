Regal Cinemas is offering $1 kid movies all summer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA (WFLA) - If you're looking for something cheap, fun and cool to do with the kids this summer, it's hard to beat $1 movies in an air-conditioned theater.

Regal Theatres announced that it will be offering $1 movies on Tuesday and Wednesday all summer long during its 2019 Summer Movie Express series.

Families can enjoy a lineup of kid-friendly movies, including "Despicable Me," "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World," "Secret Life of Pets," "Shrek" and many more.

Click here for Regal's complete list of movies and to find a participating theater nearest to you.