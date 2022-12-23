(WTNH) — Samsung is recalling about 663,500 top-load washing machine units due to a fire hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Thursday.

There have been 51 reports of washer incidents that involved smoking, melting, overheating or fires, according to Samsung, 10 of which caused property damage. Three customers reported smoke inhalation injuries.

Samsung says an issue within the control panel of the affected models could cause overheating or melting. Customers with Wi-Fi-enabled machines are advised to download Samsung’s over-the-air software update to remedy the problem.

If your affected machine doesn’t connect to the internet, you’re advised to stop using the washer immediately.

See how to check if your washer’s software has been updated here.

(Courtesy Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recall involves several Samsung top-load washers with super speed wash including model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors.

The washers in question were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other appliance stores nationwide from June 2021 through December 2022.

Find the model and serial numbers on the washer’s label attached to the inside of the top lid. Another label can also be found on the rear end of the washer.

Customers can contact Samsung online or by phone at (833) 916-4555 from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET daily.