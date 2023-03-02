(WJBF) – Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp

by Lidl, 7 oz., due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations.

Lidl US has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New

Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This voluntary recall includes all units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, packaged in 7 oz. containers, that may still be in customers’ possession. Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall.

If customers have purchased this product, they should not consume the product, and immediately return it to their nearest Lidl store for a full refund. Customers who have questions about this voluntary recall should call the Lidl US Customer Care Hotline at (844)-747-5435 (8 am-8 pm ET, Monday-Saturday).