(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with listeria believed to have come from contaminated brie and camembert cheese.

According to the CDC, the cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese. On Friday, Sept. 30, the company recalled more than 20 brands of brie and camembert sold nationwide and in Mexico at supermarkets, retail shops, and wholesale stores.

The recalled cheese was sold under multiple brand names, including:

Black Bear

Block & Barrel

Charmant

Cobblestone

Culinary Tour

Fredericks

Fresh Thyme

Glenview Farms

Good & Gather

Heinen’s

Joan of Arc

La Bonne Vie

Lidl

Life in Provence

Market 32

Matrie’d

Metropolitan

Prestige

Primo Taglio

Red Apple Cheese

Reny Picot

St. Randeaux

St. Rocco

Taste of Inspiration

Trader Joes

Stores where the cheese was sold include Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods.

The cheese affected has best-by dates from September 28, 2022, to December 14, 2022.

Those currently infected with listeria are residents of Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas. Five people have been hospitalized due to the infection, and four of those people reported eating brie or camembert cheese. No deaths have been reported at this time.

If you have cheese affected by the recall, you’re asked to throw it away immediately. Clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cheese. The CDC says listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can spread to other foods and surfaces. Call your doctor right away if you become ill after eating recalled cheese.

The CDC is currently investigating to see if any other products from the company were also contaminated by listeria.

For more information about the recall, click here.