CINCINNATI, Ohio (WJBF) – Kao USA Inc. recently announced a voluntary recall on select units of their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

According to the recall announcement, select units could be contaminated with Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacterium which typically poses little medical risk to healthy people. However, those with certain health problems such as such as weakened immune systems may be more susceptible to infections.

The products affected are limited to those manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021, and of the lot sizes 3oz and 10oz.

The company stated, “Kao USA Inc. will inform regulatory authorities of the issue and we are working with our partners on improved cleaning and sanitization practices so that similar issues can be prevented in the future.”

Anyone who have purchased the selected products is eligible to receive a free product coupon by calling the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center at 1.800.742.8798 or via email: consumer@kao.com.

Any adverse events with the use of this product should be reported via the FDA’s MedWatch Program by phone: 888.463.6332, online http://www.fda.gov/medwatch/ or , by mail using the address below:

The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program

US Food and Drug Administration

Center for Drug Evaluation and Research

5600 Fishers Lane, Rockville MD 20857-0001