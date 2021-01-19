Ramsey Solutions personality shares ways to keep financial resolutions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Nearly 80% percent of New Year’s resolutions will fail by mid-February. If your goal is focused on finances, it’s not a resolution you want to give up on. Financial expert and Ramsey Solutions personality, Rachel Cruze says understanding your money habits can make a difference. If you can learn “why” you do the things you do with money, then it can change “how” you spend your money.

“I think a lot of life’s problems masquerade themselves as money problems,” says Rachel Cruze, Author/Financial Expert. “So it’s not really that you have a budget problem or really that you and your spouse can’t agree on money. There are some deeper issues there, so dig in to that. What is going on? Is there a lack of contentment with yourself? Is there a lack of communication with your spouse?”

Cruze believes there are two big ways you can really attack those money goals. First, start dreaming of where you want to be 5 years from now. Saving naturally happens when you focus on your future. Second, be intentional about your money.

“You can control the income coming in so make a plan for that. Get on a budget,” says Cruze. “Your income minuses your expenses equals zero, so be intentional with the things you can control.”

Go to RachelCruze.com to learn more about her new book “Know Yourself Know Your Money”, and to find free money saving resources.