AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta Corporate Park’s newest tenant broke ground, Tuesday. PureCycle, a recycling plant, is a $500 million investment and will bring a minimum of 80 jobs to the CSRA.

After the groundbreaking, construction went into full force.

“It’s an aggressive buildout so there will be a flurry of activity here from this point on,” PureCycle CEO Mike Otworth said.

PureCycle is constructing two recycling lines, each with the capacity to process 130 million pounds of plastic. Eventually, they plan to open eight total recycling lines in Augusta Corporate Park.

“We’re already planning for the fabrication of all the units that you’ll eventually see stood up in this land behind me here. This isn’t a ceremonial groundbreaking, we’ll be working very aggressively here,” Otworth said.

Otworth says they didn’t choose Augusta randomly. He says they specifically chose Augusta’s community and its workforce.

“I’m excited about the jobs, but I’m equally as excited about our opportunity to create an environment where we’re able to recycle plastics in the city of Augusta. That will have long-term and sustainable benefits for all of our residents for generations to come,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said.

The company will mean a new job for at least 80 people, including Bessie Williams, PureCycle’s first hire in the CSRA.

“It is incredibly exciting. I could not be happier. I have smiled everyday since I got this opportunity,” Williams said. “The impact that we’re going to have on the environment… Our mission is so incredible in reducing plastics. I could not be more excited about anything else.”

Mayor Davis says as the plant builds out more lines, it could potentially create upwards of 250 high paying jobs.

The PureCycle team expects the first two lines to be up and running by the end of 2023.