AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The south side of Aiken will see a new supermarket open its doors soon.

Publix has announced plans to lease a new store location at The Village at Woodside.

The store will be located at the Northeast corner of Silver Bluff Rd. and Village Green Blvd.

Representatives for Publix say the new supermarket will be 46,791 square feet and bring 140 jobs to the area.

The store is projected to open in 2025.