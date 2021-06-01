Public Adjusters Work For You and Not the Insurance Company

(WJBF)

What A Public Adjuster Does For You

Public insurance adjusters are experts in the details and language of insurance policies and filing and adjusting claims. They commonly have prior experience in construction or another related field and use sophisticated software to perform an independent evaluation of a client’s property loss. They know exactly how to log and submit initial and supplemental claims for a policyholder.

They also help clients negotiate with contractors and their insurers. An adjuster protects the policyholder from any pitfalls due to inexperience throughout the claims process. It is a time-consuming process labored by the adjuster.

Public vs. company and independent adjusters

Public adjusters are one of the three main categories of an insurance adjuster, and a different group employs each. Insurance companies, businesses, and individuals use insurance adjusters to evaluate property loss and determine the dollar amount a claim should payout. To better cater to the different parties, there are three distinct types of insurance adjusters: company adjusters, independent adjusters, and public adjusters.

Company insurance adjusters are employed by carriers and sent to evaluate claims filed by their company’s policyholders. Independent adjusters also work for insurance companies but act more as consultants. Independent insurance adjusters usually hire on an as-needed basis because of a demand surge or specific expertise.

Should I use a public adjuster?

Anyone considering filing a property insurance claim should also consider hiring a public adjuster, especially if the claim is for a high amount. As a policyholder, you have little to lose: Many general adjustment firms offer to visit a property loss free of charge to help a policyholder determine the severity of damage and whether they should file an insurance claim.

Even if a policyholder is confident in the dollar value of their property loss, it is good practice to get a second opinion on a costly event like a home insurance claim. Frequently, adjusters visit a home or business and find that their loss estimate is far below what it should be. Public adjusters are professionals, and it’s unlikely they will leave out costs in their calculations that a policyholder might forget or not know. For example, if your roof is destroyed by wind, a homeowner risks miscalculating the price of a new roof and neglecting to include the cost of removing the damaged roof altogether.

Submitting an accurate, detailed claim is crucial to getting the right about of money from an insurance company to cover a property loss. Remember, even the best homeowner insurance companies will never voluntarily pay more than an amount claimed. Policyholders need to be conscious that they are claiming the correct amount, and hiring a public adjuster can help ensure that.

