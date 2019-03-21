Business & Consumer

Powerball grows to $625M, three $1M tickets sold in SC

Posted: Mar 21, 2019 09:34 AM EDT

(WSPA) - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $625 million.

There were no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing for the $550 million jackpot.

Three tickets sold in South Carolina matched five numbers, according to the S.C. Education Lottery. One ticket is worth $1 million, while the tickets with PowerPlay are worth $2 million.

There were also $1 million winners in Florida, Kentucky and New Jersey. 

Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. 

The next drawing is Saturday, March 23.

