Powerball grows to $625M, three $1M tickets sold in SC
(WSPA) - The Powerball jackpot has grown to $625 million.
There were no winners in Wednesday night’s drawing for the $550 million jackpot.
Three tickets sold in South Carolina matched five numbers, according to the S.C. Education Lottery. One ticket is worth $1 million, while the tickets with PowerPlay are worth $2 million.
There were also $1 million winners in Florida, Kentucky and New Jersey.
Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.
The next drawing is Saturday, March 23.
