AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – After rising steadily most of the year, gas prices are finally starting to go back down. Experts say prices have declined by an average of 58 cents per gallon over the past 37 days—this is the fastest in over a decade

It’s welcome news for drivers like James Draine

“Oh, I love it. I got several vehicles and a boat so with prices going down that means I get to get out and get on the water.” said Draine

Draine says he has been spending more than $200 a week on gas recently.

Others we spoke with say they hope prices continue to decrease – to keep more money in their pockets.

There are four states with average gasoline prices under $4 – including Georgia and South Carolina.

As of last week, wholesale gas prices are down by a dollar per gallon.

“I think it’s probably drop a little more than probable go up during the holiday season.”