Over 62,000 pounds of raw beef recalled nationwide, USDA reports

(WSPA) - More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide due to possible E. coli contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

According a USDA news release issued on Wednesday, Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling approximately 62,112 pounds of raw beef.

The raw beef products recalled were packaged on April 19, and have an establishment number of "EST. 788" inside o the USDA mark of inspection.

The products were reportedly shipped nationwide.

"The problem was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing by FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," according to the release.

FSIS is concerned that some of the possible contaminated product could be in institutional facility freezers and are asking those institutions to not use them and either throw away the beef or return the beef to the place of purchase.

