Over 62,000 pounds of raw beef recalled nationwide, USDA reports

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:42 AM EDT

(WSPA) - More than 62,000 pounds of raw beef products are being recalled nationwide due to possible E. coli contamination, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Wednesday.

According a USDA news release issued on Wednesday, Aurora Packing Company, Inc. is recalling approximately 62,112 pounds of raw beef.

Click here to see a list of the recalled Aurora Packing Company products.

The raw beef products recalled were packaged on April 19, and have an establishment number of "EST. 788" inside o the USDA mark of inspection.

Click here to see the labels of the recalled products.

The products were reportedly shipped nationwide.

"The problem was discovered during traceback activities in response to random sample testing by FSIS. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," according to the release.

FSIS is concerned that some of the possible contaminated product could be in institutional facility freezers and are asking those institutions to not use them and either throw away the beef or return the beef to the place of purchase.

For more information on the raw beef recall, click here.

