Nintendo reveals 300k accounts hacked

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Video game and electronics company Nintendo says 300,000 of their customer accounts have been hacked.
The video game company first discovered the breach in April, revealing hackers had been using Nintendo network IDs without permission.
Originally nintendo said only 160-thousand accounts were involved, but it has revised the number after continuing its investigation.
Nintendo says only a small number of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases and refunds to those customers are nearly complete.
The company is e-mailing affected users, urging them to change their passwords.
