Nike unveils new self-lacing shoes
(CNN) - Nike unveiled its newest self-lacing technology on Tuesday.
The self-lacing basketball shoe, called Nike Adapt B-B, is controlled by an app. It's part of a product family called Fit-Adapt which features gear using apps and firmware that can be continually updated.
Once the kinks are ironed out, the company plans to expand Fit-Adapt into other sports and lifestyle products.
Nike made self-lacing shoes modeled after the ones seen in "Back to the Future II" back in 2016. The special edition shoes were never sold and only 89 pairs were given away in a lottery.
The company also sells a self-lacing shoe called Hyper-Adapt, which cannot be updated and does not use an app.
Previous
Millennial women participate more in...
Next
Gymboree closing all 900 of its stores
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high