Nike unveils new self-lacing shoes

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. PHOTOGRAPH BY IAN ALLEN; ANIMATION BY PHUC PHAM

(CNN) - Nike unveiled its newest self-lacing technology on Tuesday.

The self-lacing basketball shoe, called Nike Adapt B-B, is controlled by an app. It's part of a product family called Fit-Adapt which features gear using apps and firmware that can be continually updated.

Once the kinks are ironed out, the company plans to expand Fit-Adapt into other sports and lifestyle products.

Nike made self-lacing shoes modeled after the ones seen in "Back to the Future II" back in 2016. The special edition shoes were never sold and only 89 pairs were given away in a lottery.

The company also sells a self-lacing shoe called Hyper-Adapt, which cannot be updated and does not use an app.