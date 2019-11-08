New Oreo flavors for the New Year

(CNN) – America’s best selling cookie brand is announcing two new flavors in the New Year.

Nabisco says that starting in 2020, you’ll be able to buy Chocolate Marshmallow and Caramel Coconut Oreo Cookies.

Both new Oreos will feature real ingredients like caramel creme and coconut bits.

The original Oreo cookie was created in 1912.

Oreos have offered 21 new flavors over the years.

The latest offerings have included mint chocolate, pink creme and even carrot cake.

There are no plans for pumpkin spice–yet.