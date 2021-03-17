New lawn care app GreenPal comes to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, is launching in Augusta this week.

On the app, homeowners can list their lawns with service dates and care needs. Then lawn care professionals bid on the properties based on Google Street and aerial images.

“GreenPal has been described as the ‘Uber of lawn care’ and it’s the easiest way for homeowners to find, schedule and pay their lawn guy,” said Gene Caballero, Co-Founder of GreenPal. “Any homeowner looking for lawn care will go to our website and download the free app, enter in the address of the property they want serviced and what that does it alerts all the pre-screened local vendors in the area. Those vendors then bid on the property and all those bids go over to the home owner for review. Home owners can see vendors ratings or reviews, price, and pictures of previous work and the homeowners describe who they want to work with based on that criteria.”

The whole process is contact-free, something Caballero says helps during the pandemic.

“It is truly contact-less. Historically, this industry has been ‘you meet the homeowner at the property, you walk the property, you talk about payment, and then — when the service has been completed — you either go back and check an invoice or the homeowner leaves a check under the mat. This kind of takes away all of the headache of meeting anyone and just kind of wraps it up into the on-demand technology and allows business to be conducted easier and more efficiently,” said Caballero.

