Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage

Business & Consumer
Posted: / Updated:

Neutrogena has recalled its popular Light Therapy Acne Mask citing a “theoretical risk of eye injury”

“For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury,” the brand wrote in a statement.

The mask, which is designed to fight breakouts, uses blue light therapy to target acne-causing bacteria and red light therapy to reduce inflammation.

It became a popular selfie mask that beauty enthusiasts on Instagram, as well as celebrities, have raved about.

View this post on Instagram

Current vibe… 👽🖖🏽💗 I’ve been using this crazy looking mask for 3 weeks now, something I never thought I’d say. I remember seeing an advert for it on the back of a bus and taking a photo, laughing hysterically and thinking, what on earth has the world come to! And now, here I am. 😑🤣 To be honest, I’ll try anything to keep my spots under control, having them in your 30s just seems like a very cruel joke. Damn you hormones!!! The days of feeling comfortable going out with no makeup on are long gone…🙁 Anyhow, this @neutrogena LED mask seems to be helping and my face hasn’t fallen off yet, so you can find me most days, looking like a radioactive storm trooper 👌🏽 . . . #skincare #skinroutine #neutrogenalighttherapyacnemask #neutrogena #acne #acnetreatment #whyme #perfectionisoverrated #perfectionisboring #adultacne #led #ledmask #ledtreatment #pampertime #reallife #reality #me #friday #friyay

A post shared by Danielle Bellas (@danielle_bellas) on

Neutrogena said that it had announced the recall out of an abundance of caution, and the brand said it believes the product to be safe when used once per day as directed.

“Reports of visual effects associated with the use of the Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Mask are rare, generally mild and transient,” the brand wrote in a statement.

“For a small subset of the population with certain underlying eye conditions, as well as for users taking medications which could enhance ocular photosensitivity, there is a theoretical risk of eye injury.”

Neutrogena has also advised on their website to stop using and contact a healthcare professional if any visual discomfort is experienced. Users can call their Consumer Care line regarding a refund if you already have the mask.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story