(CNN) – The NBA is trying to “net” in more viewers.

It’s launching a new, streaming service that allows people to pay a monthly or annual fee for the product.

Customers would have access to live games and other shows like “The Warm Up” and “NBA Crunchtime.”

The app will also have old games, including NBA Finals from 2000 through 2019.

NBA TV goes for $6.99 a month or $59.99 a year.