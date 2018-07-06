Business & Consumer

MoviePass gets a whole lot more expensive with surge pricing

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 12:59 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 12:59 PM EDT

(WFLA) - Movie Pass users listen up!

The seemingly affordable way to see multiple movies a month is too good to be true.

Now, those in-demand times and films are going to cost you some extra cash. 

The movie membership app announced peak pricing will now begin. 

For 10 dollars a month customers can see a movie per day, but that bargain price will no longer apply to all titles and times. 

For example, a nighttime showing of the latest blockbuster hit could cost users a few extra dollars to book. 

But Movie Pass will tip customers off to when surge pricing might be added for a particular show, so you can plan ahead.

The company pays for users' tickets, so experts say it is running out of money and needs to find a way to make up for losses. 

Although Movie Pass hasn't commented on the reason for the new peak pricing.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center