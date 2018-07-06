MoviePass gets a whole lot more expensive with surge pricing

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WFLA) - Movie Pass users listen up!

The seemingly affordable way to see multiple movies a month is too good to be true.

Now, those in-demand times and films are going to cost you some extra cash.

The movie membership app announced peak pricing will now begin.

For 10 dollars a month customers can see a movie per day, but that bargain price will no longer apply to all titles and times.

For example, a nighttime showing of the latest blockbuster hit could cost users a few extra dollars to book.

But Movie Pass will tip customers off to when surge pricing might be added for a particular show, so you can plan ahead.

The company pays for users' tickets, so experts say it is running out of money and needs to find a way to make up for losses.

Although Movie Pass hasn't commented on the reason for the new peak pricing.