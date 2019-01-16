Millennial women participate more in U.S. job market

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy of Fotolia

(CNN / The Bloomberg Report) - Millennial women are participating in the U.S. job market at levels that haven't been seen in nearly twenty years.

According to the Bloomberg Report, women between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for more than 76% of people either working or actively looking for work. They say the numbers were taken from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for December of last year.

The gap between young women and their male peers has also narrowed to around 12%. That is the lowest divide between men and women that this age group has ever seen.

Cultural shifts may have something to do with the change, according to the Bloomberg Report. Millennial women are now more likely to have a college degree than their male peers. They are also delaying getting married and having kids.