Michelin unveils new 'puncture-proof' airless tire
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Michelin and General Motors are working on a new wheel technology that will make flat tires a thing of the past.
The new Uptis Prototype ("Unique Puncture-proof Tire System") would help save 200 million tires from being scrapped every year, according to Michelin.
Those tires are thrown out due to punctures, damage from roads, and improper air pressure causing uneven wear.
The company developed the new tire at the company's research campus in Greenville.
The tire company is working with General Motors to test the prototype in vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt.
The two companies will be doing real-world testing of the new wheel in a test fleet of Bolt vehicles in Michigan later this year.
Michelin hopes to have the tires up for sale as early as 2024.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Governor Brian Kemp OKs the rural broadband bill, but the 41 EMCS are asking for patience
- Georgia to execute man later this month for 1996 killing
- Woman in viral racist rant sentenced to 1 year of probation
- Local PGA Tour pros Vaughn Taylor, Luke List inspire area junior golfers
Weird News
- Florida woman pulls gator from pants during stop
- Pizza for breakfast is healthier than cereal, nutritionist claims
- Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house, Houston police say
- KFC wants you to enjoy romance on a Colonel Sanders bearskin rug this Valentine's Day
- Ax-wielding man wrecks home after thinking wife damaged action figures
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes