AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – MAU Workforce Solutions is hosting a high school graduate hiring event.

The event is for multiple open manufacturing and warehouse positions for Kimberly-Clark, GIW, and Ferrara.

Anyone interested in participating should visit MAU Workforce Solutions Augusta on Wednesday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for an instant interview with an MAU representative to learn more about the available positions.

MAU Workforce Solutions has been around since 1973 and is an independent, family-owned company that has provided global staffing, recruiting and outsourcing solutions.