Luxury of Layering

Fall is the season for layering- whether you’re throwing a poncho over a turtleneck or a soft cardigan over your outfit for a cozy look. Layering isn’t just for outfits though. This trend of stacking bracelets, rings, and necklaces has been a staple this year in jewelry fashion. Perfect for the daring and the classic woman, this trend is the fun way to create a chic and glamorous look that is entirely your own.

The stackable trend gives the wearer the power to personalize. Stacking rings offers plenty of opportunity because you have 10 fingers to accessorize. You can mix metals, colors, and shapes for a unique look that is specific to your style. Midi-rings are also on trend so you can stack with unique shapes and styles as well as a simple, minimalistic band by your knuckle for an on-trend look.

Though you have the freedom of stacking at your fingertips, stacking bracelets is also on-trend. Though you only have two wrists, there is plenty of room to style your bracelets in tons of different combinations. In bracelet stacking you can mix different styles of bracelets together like bangles, diamond styles, chain bracelets, and cuffs all in different colors and metals. Bujukan, diamond, and gemstone bracelets look incredible together and are sure to draw the right kind of attention.

The neckline has always been a place for as well. There is a lot of freedom of expression in varying lengths and styles when it comes to necklaces. You can grab an everyday paperclip 14 carat yellow gold necklace and pair it with a longer amulet pendant for a look that is loved by Instagram influencers or try a choker necklace paired with a bold statement necklace to highlight your unique style and confidence.

