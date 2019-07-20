Lufthansa, British Airways suddenly suspend all flights to Cairo as ‘precaution’

The German carrier Lufthansa and British Airways said on Saturday they had suspended all flights to Cairo for seven days as a security “precaution,” but offered no additional details.

“As safety is the number one priority of Lufthansa, the airline has temporarily suspended its flights to Cairo today as a precaution, while further assessment is being made,” Lufthansa said in a statement. “We do not have any additional information at this time.”

In its own statement, British Airways said: “We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment.”

Ticketed BA customers were caught off guard at London’s Heathrow Airport on Saturday, as they suddenly received notice their flights would not take off.

“Currently about to board a @British_Airways flight to Cairo and it’s cancelled. Not for a day. Not for two days but for seven. Security risk. Someone knows something we don’t,” tweeted