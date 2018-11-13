Look-Alike Websites: Emails lead to fake sites out to steal your personal information
(WCBD) - Many consumers may see an increase in the number of email alerts announcing sweet deals, gifts and sales around the holiday period. However, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to watch out for look-alike websites, designed to trick you into giving up your personal or financial information.
Sergeant Jeramy Henry, a Savannah Police detective in the Financial Crimes Unit, told News 3 the scam is just another phishing attempt. The crime may have a detrimental effect on the victims.
"For them, it becomes a personal issue. It's not just money. Sometimes we may look at it that way as it's just money, but it's not. It affects their entire life. Some folks may lose their home over this, these types of crimes," he said.
To protect yourself from becoming a victim, the Better Business Bureau recommends you:
- Review the sender's address, as businesses will often send emails with a proprietary address, like @bbb.org.
- Check for any misspellings or grammar errors.
- Hover over links in your inbox without clicking to see where they reroute.
- Only enter sensitive information on a website that begins with H-T-T-P-S as the (s) signifies the site is secure.
- Report possible fraud to the Federal Trade Commission or call 1-877-FTC-HELP.
