AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s the 3rd annual small business Saturday event in Augusta with downtown Soul City highlighting some of your favorite businesses in the Garden City.

“Kind of morphed into a bigger thing than black Friday for most small businesses. So today while it’s busy here, it’s not nearly as busy as it will be on Saturday… which is so incredibility insane and so much fun,” said David Hutchison at The Book Tavern.

14 stores in downtown Augusta will kick off the small business Saturday crawl, giving holiday shoppers the opportunity to participate in in giveaways, raffle drawings and more.

“We’ll be giving away these really cool buttons to the first 150 people who come shopping at our store and we’ll be launching some new product and I’m sure all the people who are participating down here are doing some similar stuff,” said Hutchison.

It also gives local shops a boost in sales for the holidays and more exposure.

“So we’re going to have a lot of things going on. We have a lot of sales going on. We have a gift with purchase. We have a floral crown workshop; you can make own floral crown and walk around downtown with that. And we have a pop by a Latin-American brand. She represents Latin-American artisans,” said Jennifer Tinsley at Field Botanicals.

“We do a lot of new artists as well as old… from 50’s and modern used and new, we also have live shows like music and we have a lot of fun,” said Evans Grantski at Grantski Records.

The first 200 shoppers who participate will also get special prize.